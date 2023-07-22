Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Wedbush

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

CFG opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

