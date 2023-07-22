Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CFG. Evercore ISI lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CFG stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,075,000 after buying an additional 2,540,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,607,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,708,000 after buying an additional 918,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.