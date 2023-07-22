Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.