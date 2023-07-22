Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.1% of Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.44.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

