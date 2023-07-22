Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $155.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. Clorox has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.35 and its 200 day moving average is $155.68. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

