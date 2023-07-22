Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.84% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.
Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $155.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. Clorox has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.35 and its 200 day moving average is $155.68. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
