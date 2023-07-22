Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $743,525.64 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,843,254.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $550,794.42.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NET opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -112.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after buying an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cloudflare by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after buying an additional 755,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

