Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.44 on Thursday. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $270.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.30.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

