Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 131.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,972 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.17 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

