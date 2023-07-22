Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $44,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $12,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 3.5 %

Several analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.17 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

