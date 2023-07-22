Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.1% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 529,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

