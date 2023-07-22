Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after buying an additional 168,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after buying an additional 4,342,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,355,000 after buying an additional 3,398,071 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after buying an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

