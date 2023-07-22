Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COLB. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

