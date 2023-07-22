Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $344,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1,899.0% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $52.57 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

