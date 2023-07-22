CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Up 9.3% in June

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,620,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 13,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 16,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $74,998.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,563.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 82,249 shares of company stock valued at $369,688. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of COMM opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $998.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

See Also

