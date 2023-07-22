Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,609,399,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.