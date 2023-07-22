Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Concentrix by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Concentrix by 168.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $151.82.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,869.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,869.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

