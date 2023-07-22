Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,979 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Core & Main by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $483,116,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $382,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $483,116,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,497,420 shares of company stock valued at $493,420,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

