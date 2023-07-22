Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,731 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.15.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $343.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.58. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

