CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.50.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.65, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 over the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

