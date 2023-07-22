Cottage Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,251 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,742,049 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.15.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $343.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.54 and a 200-day moving average of $290.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

