Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,272 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $4,020,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Coty by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Coty by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.