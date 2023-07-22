Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Barclays

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Up 0.8 %

COTY opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Coty has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coty will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 187,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Coty by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.