Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,073,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 981,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance

CRECF opened at $1.37 on Friday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.