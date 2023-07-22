Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,073,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 981,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance
CRECF opened at $1.37 on Friday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Elements Lithium
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.