CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CubeSmart by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in CubeSmart by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.