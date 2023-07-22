D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total value of $428,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,498,093.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total value of $644,220.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $432,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $1,084,700.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total value of $439,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $1,111,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $447,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $1,123,350.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $441,900.00.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $213.89 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.24 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.97 and a 200-day moving average of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 24.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in VeriSign by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 153,049 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

