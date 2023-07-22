DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 635.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 370,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,078,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ATO opened at $123.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.24. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.