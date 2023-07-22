DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PII opened at $134.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average of $112.45. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $135.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PII. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.55.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Read More

