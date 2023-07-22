DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 184,569 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 585,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 228,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 988,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

