DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ferrari from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.20.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.44. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.82 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.