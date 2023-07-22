DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 3,201 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Twilio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,678,813.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

