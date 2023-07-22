DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,950,000. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,990,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,633,000 after purchasing an additional 675,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,047,000 after acquiring an additional 627,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 332,630 shares during the period.

GBIL stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

