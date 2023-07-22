DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICSH. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782,994 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 948,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,486,000 after buying an additional 569,272 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 313,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 224,095 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,092,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

