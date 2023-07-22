DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RFI opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.