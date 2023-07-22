DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 428,418 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 102,191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AOR opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

