DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $282,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.9 %

CRWD opened at $150.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.92 and its 200 day moving average is $129.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.15, a PEG ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.95.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.