DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $53,992,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61,196.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 617,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,282,000 after acquiring an additional 616,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 392.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 681,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 543,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 4.6 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.72.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.5119 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

