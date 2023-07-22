DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,761,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,807,000 after acquiring an additional 96,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,179,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,601,000 after acquiring an additional 157,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,799,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,455,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

