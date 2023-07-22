DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $260,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

