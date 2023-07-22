DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBLK. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 418,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.64. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $27.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

