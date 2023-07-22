DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $109.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.95. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.