DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,129,000 after purchasing an additional 160,524 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after buying an additional 3,656,216 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,003,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,940,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,526,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,613,000 after buying an additional 93,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 233.04%.

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.