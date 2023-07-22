DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $76,771,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in RH by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in RH by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in RH by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in RH by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.87.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $377.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. RH has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $383.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.50 and its 200 day moving average is $284.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RH will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

