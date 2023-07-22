DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,330,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,099,939.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,330,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at $62,099,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,088 shares of company stock worth $19,081,728. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $533.67 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.14 and a 200-day moving average of $476.37.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

