DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at $20,737,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,836. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

