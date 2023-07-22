DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 320 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

