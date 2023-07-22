DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,887 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 80,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

NYSE SWK opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

