DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 10,600 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -103.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.