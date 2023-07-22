DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 1,064 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after buying an additional 91,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,432,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,508,000 after buying an additional 69,472 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.2 %

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,347 shares of company stock worth $19,349,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $336.66 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.68. The company has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.