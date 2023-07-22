DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000.

Shares of EYLD opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $177.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.9894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

