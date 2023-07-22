DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,427.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.93.

Shares of TYL opened at $403.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

